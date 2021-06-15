The Royal AM boss boasted that she had been able to halt the play-offs after her club was granted an interdict on Monday night

The Premier Soccer League has issued a statement regarding the promotion/relegation play-offs which were scheduled to start on Tuesday.

Richards Bay were expected to play host to Royal AM FC at Umhlathuze Sports Complex as the two teams looked to secure promotion to the elite league.

However, the play-offs have been suspended after Royal AM appealed the decision to declare Sekhukhune United as the 2020/21 National First Division champions on Friday with saw the Limpopo side secure promotion to the PSL.

Royal AM had finished the season at the top of the NFD standings, but the trouble began after the PSL's Disciplinary Committee (DC) ruling earned the Sekhukhune three points for their clash against Polokwane City earlier this year.

Polokwane City had been found guilty of not fielding the required U-23 player quota for the match and the three points saw Sekhukhune leapfrog Royal AM into the top spot.

The PSL has now confirmed on the following statement that the play-offs were halted via a court interdict, but the league is seeking “urgent relief” given the June 30 timeline when player contracts expire:

The Executive Committee of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) today resolved to urgently seek leave to appeal against the order handed down by the Honourable Mr Acting Judge Nyathi of the Gauteng High Court on the evening of Monday 14 June 2021.

"Acting Judge Nyathi interdicted the end of season promotion/relegation play-offs that were due to commence at 15h00 on 15 June 2021.

"The PSL has been compelled to seek urgent relief as the last day of the official season is the 30th of June 2021. Many player contracts terminate on that date and any further delay in completing the play-offs places the start of the 2021/22 season at risk."

Chippa United are the third team in the play-offs having finished 15th on the 2020/21 PSL standings and they will battle to retain their status in the elite league.

Royal AM co-owner and Durban-based wealthy business lady Shawn Mkhize stated that she had been able to halt the play-offs on her official Instagram page.