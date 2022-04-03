PSL Top Three Race: Cape Town City leapfrog Orlando Pirates and close gap on Kaizer Chiefs

Cape Town City boosted their hopes of finishing in the top three in the Premier Soccer League by securing an emphatic win over Baroka FC.



The Citizens proved too strong for Bakgaga Ba Mphahlel as they claimed a 5-1 win in a match that was played at Cape Town Stadium, which is also known as DHL Stadium due to sponsorship reasons.



Bakgaga Ba Mphahele were leading 1-0 at the half-time break courtesy of Dan Ndlovu's 35th-minute goal and it was the midfielder's first goal in the local top flight.



However, Baroka suffered a blow on the stroke of half-time as Tshepo Mokhabi received his second yellow card of the game and he was sent off as the visitors were reduced to 10 players.



City produced a strong second-half performance as they took advantage of their numerical superiority over Baroka - scoring three times within nine minutes.



Khanyiso Mayo was the man who levelled matters as the former South Africa under-17 international scored to make it 1-1 in the 50th minute with Thamsanqa Mkhize providing the assist.



Mduduzi Mdantsane then caught the eye with his ability to score goals from midfield as the left-footed playmaker netted twice to make it 3-1 to City - haunting his former employers in the process.



However, the former Baroka captain was also sent off after collecting his second yellow card of the game and City were also reduced to 10 players two minutes after the hour-mark.



The Citizens did not stop attacking following Mdantsane's dismissal and they grabbed two late goals through Craig Martin and Tashreeq Morris to seal a 5-1 victory on the day.



The win elevated City to fourth place on the league standings - leapfrogging Orlando Pirates and the Mother City side is now a point behind third-placed Kaizer Chiefs, while relegation-threatened Baroka remained 16th on the log.



The team that finishes third on the log will qualify for next season's Caf Confederation Cup, while the top two sides secured their spots in the Caf Champions League.