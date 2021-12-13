Premier Soccer League chairman Irvin Khoza has admitted the delay in dealing with the Kaizer Chiefs no-shows “leaves a lot of uncertainty in the market.”

The Soweto giants failed to fulfil recent league fixtures against Cape Town City and Golden Arrows while arguing they were unable to arrange matchday squads after coronavirus hit their camp.

This has left the PSL with the task to act, either by declaring the matches as walkovers for Chefs’ opponents or postponing the games.

The league has been silent about the matter and on Monday, Khoza said they have been holding some meetings and will have another one on Tuesday.

But he could not give promises that the next meeting will decisively deal with the saga although he admitted the issue is taking its toll on the league.

“At this point in time, I can say we’ve convened for a fourth or fifth meeting tomorrow [Tuesday]… We met on Thursday on the matter, we’ve had three meetings before,” said Khoza as per iDiski Times.

“We referred the matter back to our office to deal with the issues that we’ve raised and we are told that we’ll get the final information required, it is possible today or tomorrow. The meeting is convened for 11 o’clock tomorrow. Whether it is going to be the final meeting on the matter, I don’t know. It depends on the facts in front of us as an executive committee.

“To put this to rest, we know it is urgent, it is important, it leaves a lot of uncertainty in the market but everything we do, we do in the interest of all the teams in the PSL but also taking into account the issues of the sporting integrity, the issues of reputational management, the issues of stakeholders. There are so many things that we have to evaluate in matters of this nature.

“But most important clubs come first. We apply our minds and we apply our minds to all the clubs equally. Therefore, it’s very important that keep not the clubs hanging or waiting and all the infrastructure, economy, our eco-system waiting.

“I hope tomorrow we will advance the matter faster. Hopefully on the matters that are outstanding in the evaluation of our facts. Hopefully tomorrow we will have a communique to say press conference or to continue with our discussions as the executive committee.”

The PSL’s intention to immediately conclude this issue also comes just as Nande Becker, who was the league’s prosecutor, recently resigned.

He was followed through the exit door by Michael Murphy who worked as the league’s legal head.

“I think it’s very important you know that the public obviously expects a response from the league on the matter that affects Kaizer Chiefs and the other teams that were participating in those fixtures,” added Khoza.

Chiefs finally managed to raise a team on Sunday when they beat Sekhukhune United 2-0 and they now visit Royal AM on Sunday.