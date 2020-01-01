PSL title wait goes on: How did Kaizer Chiefs throw it away?

The Soweto giants will have to try again next season after falling short of clinching the league last weekend but where did it go wrong?

' trophy drought was extended to five full seasons as successfully defended their title.

This was the Brazilians' third successive league title and their 10th overall since the inception of the PSL in 1996.

The Glamour Boys needed three points against to beat eventual winners Sundowns to the title after the two sides went into their respective matches equal on points after 29 rounds of matches.

More teams

The wait for the league title continues but where did Amakhosi throw it away?

Turbulent 2020 & the coronavirus pandemic

Chiefs started 2020 on the backfoot despite their healthy lead at the top of the PSL log.

They lost three of their first eight league matches between January and March, and this was an unwanted record given that they went into the New Year with a single defeat in 14 league matches between August and December 2019.

This included eight straight wins between September 24 and December 7 that year, and at that stage, almost everyone tipped them for the title but Rhulani Mokwena and Pitso Mosimane warned that the championship wasn't over until the final day of the season.

While Chiefs enjoyed a good run of form, they got carried away and forgot that they were new in the title race with the majority of their players experiencing it for the first time.

And this was evident after the restart of the season in August 2020 as Chiefs were not the same team that set the PSL alight in the first round.

The players came back looking sluggish and the team couldn't find the right combinations to win matches.

They won just two of their last eight matches, drawing three and lost the other three and this was their biggest downfall.

But where they really lost the title was when they allowed Sundowns to close in on them in that 1-0 defeat they suffered at Orlando Stadium.

Had Chiefs fought for a point on the day, chances are that they would have still been ahead of Sundowns in terms of points going into the final day of the season.

The truth is Chiefs didn't lose the title on the final day. Yes, they didn't do enough to beat Baroka but the title was already slipping away from them even before their match at Bidvest Stadium.

Maluleka's departure to Sundowns

George Maluleka made a decision that he no longer sees his future with Kaizer Chiefs by signing a pre-contract with Sundowns at the start of 2020.

His contract with Amakhosi was coming to an end in June, and due to the coronavirus pandemic that forced the suspension of the season, the team couldn't use the midfielder.

However, they made a terrible mistake by letting Maluleka leave on June 30 after they had the chance to keep him until all the matches were played.

This is the player who contributed five assists in 19 league matches for Chiefs and formed a solid partnership with Lebogang Manyama in midfield.

Manyama looked lost in that midfield after the restart of the season because he didn't have anyone to put together a string of passes for the strikers.

In addition, Ernst Middendorp couldn't find a solution to this, giving opponents room to run at his defence and score goals because Willard Katsande often needed support from his midfield.

It is for this reason Chiefs conceded 10 goals in eight league games, and this painted a gloomy picture on their ability to win the championship.

Middendorp's tactics & team selection

Middendorp's tactics started becoming questionable when it became evident Chiefs didn't have a Plan B, especially when they are trailing or drawing matches.

There are only three matches one can pick where Chiefs won from the bench - and this was the 5-3 win over Bloemfontein , the 3-2 win over as well as the 3-2 win over .

Article continues below

The rest of the matches were won through a route one approach and Middendorp has to take the blame for it as he had ball-players in his team and only tried to utilising them in the latter stages of the campaign but it just didn't work out for them.

At times, Middendorp's team selection raised eyebrows - for instance, he often used Dumisani Zuma as an impact player while the likes of Kearyn Baccus, Siphelele Ntshangase and Happy Mashiane were made to settle for places on the bench.

He'd use players such as Bernard Parker and Siyabonga Ngenzana even when it wasn't suitable to do so, especially against teams that rely on pacey players - and again, that was the coach's fault for not properly studying the opponents and selecting his starting line-ups.