PSL title race to resume but can Kaizer Chiefs stand in Mamelodi Sundowns' way?

The Glamour Boys enjoy a four-point lead at the top of the standings and still have to play the Brazilians. Will they get it over the line?

The 2019-20 season is set to resume almost four months after it was suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.

According to media reports, the league has proposed July 19 as the return date for competitive football but nothing official has been communicated by the either the South African Football Association (Safa) or the league itself.

When the season eventually resumes, one of the many interesting races to look out for will be between and at the top of the standings.

Amakhosi lead the table with 48 points from 22 games while the Brazilians are just four points behind them having played a game less.

But do Chiefs have the capacity and endurance to stand in Sundowns' way?

The Tshwane giants are the defending champions and have won the league title twice in a row in 2018 and 2019.

And following their exit from the Caf , Pitso Mosimane has now put all the resources in lifting his third consecutive league trophy.

However, Chiefs are in the equation and have been top of the log since the start of the season in August.

What surprised many is that Chiefs were deemed down and out by many football fans on the back of the dismal season they had last year, where they finished outside the top-eight bracket.

However, Ernst Middendorp made a few changes to how the team plays and brought in confidence among the players coupled with his tactical acumen, which many teams didn't see coming.

But losing George Maluleka to Sundowns - after they opted not to extend his contract until the end of the season after its expiry on June 30, could prove detrimental.

Maluleka knows the ins and outs of Middendorp's tactics after shining in midfield for the team this season - and this is where Sundowns could benefit in the remaining matches of the season.

Losing Maluleka means Chiefs are a man weaker, especially because of his contribution to where the club is right now - five assists in 19 league matches.

What makes this title race interesting is the fact that Chiefs still have to play Sundowns but before then, both teams still have to do it themselves to be in pole position.

Having said that, it's important to note that while Sundowns have every right to feel confident about winning their third successive league title, and their 10th overall, they still have other teams to put their trust on.

One of those teams is none other than , whom Chiefs still have to face twice in their remaining eight matches.

This the team that held Sundowns to two draws in the league this season and might be motivated more now that the team has been sold.

It's true that the sale of the club may dampen the team spirit but these are the players who will be playing for their careers - the majority of them will use the remaining matches of the season to market themselves so that they can have employment come next season.

And that again could prove trickier for Chiefs when preparing for the two fixtures - and Sundowns, on the other hand, just have to win their game in hand to edge closer to their title rivals.

While Chiefs are comfortably top of the log, the pressure is on them more than it is on Sundowns - because everyone is interested to see if they can get it over the line after so many months leading the race.

The suspension of the season could also play a role in how they perform when the season resumes - and playing poorly is the last thing on their minds right now because one wrong step could see them buckle under the pressure.

Just before the coronavirus hit the country, Chiefs had become predictable and relied more on mental strength than anything else - and they were not as free-scoring as they were in the first half of the season - and that's one area Mosimane could look to exploit by playing his mind games.

In all, the league title is still in Amakhosi's hands - but they will have to win at least five of their remaining eight matches, including the one against Sundowns to claim the honours.

And as things stand, no one can predict whether or not they have the capacity to do it until they have played their first game when the season resumes.