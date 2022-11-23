PSL Title Race: How Orlando Pirates can end Mamelodi Sundowns' dominance - Manyisa

Platinum City Rovers star Oupa Manyisa believes Orlando Pirates can end Mamelodi Sundowns' dominance.

Manyisa won the PSL title with both Sundowns and Pirates

The former Bafana Bafana midfielder urges Bucs to keep up

Sundowns and Pirates are set to meet on December 31

WHAT HAPPENED? Masandawana have dominated South African football for the past five years - winning an unprecedented five successive Premier Soccer League titles.

While the Buccaneers have failed to win the league championship in the last 10 years, they have finished as runners-up twice during this period.

Manyisa, who has played for both Sundowns and Pirates, feels the Buccaneers have what it takes to beat Masandawana to this season's championship if they remain united and keep up with their Gauteng rivals.

WHAT DID MANYISA SAY?: "Pirates have everything they need to topple Sundowns," Manyisa told Isolezwe.

"The thing that needs to happen is that the players have to unite, [and] play for the team. Everything will be fine.

"I can see that they are united, the team is very united. This season, Sundowns can only win if other teams let them pull away," the 34-year-old added.

"They [Pirates] must challenge them, not be left behind."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pirates eliminated Sundowns in the semi-finals on their way to winning this season's MTN8 title as the Soweto giants ended their two-year trophy drought.

The Buccaneers have now turned their attention to the PSL championship and they are currently placed fifth on the league standings - nine points behind leaders, Sundowns who have a game in hand.

Bucs will have to win their matches consistently and hope Masandawana drop points in order to catch the Tshwane giants who are looking to go all the way and clinch a record-extending sixth consecutive league title.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR MANYISA AND THE TWO PSL GIANTS? Pirates and Sundowns are set to meet on December 31 as the current PSL campaign resumes following the recent break which is enforced by the ongoing 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The National First Division has also been halted due to the World Cup and Manyisa's side Rovers are scheduled to face JDR Stars on 6 January 2023.