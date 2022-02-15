PSL title race: Hotto fires warning to Mamelodi Sundowns as Orlando Pirates look to close gap

Orlando Pirates winger Deon Hotto has fired a warning shot to their Gauteng rivals, Mamelodi Sundowns, after the Tshwane giants dropped points on Monday night.



Sundowns were held to a 1-1 draw by a resilient Baroka FC side in a Premier Soccer League encounter and the Brazilians have now won just one of their last four matches in the competition.



Masandawana still have a healthy lead at the top of the league standings as they are 18 points above second-placed Pirates, who have two games in hand.



However, Sundowns' recent stuttering run of results seems to have given the Buccaneers hope of catching the reigning PSL champions in the race for this season's title.



“No, no, no. It's not over until it's done," Hotto told Times Live on Tuesday.



“You have to believe. But, yeah, coming to the Nedbank, it's a cup where we want to go all the way and lift it.”



Pirates have been pitted against Marumo Gallants in the Nedbank Cup Last 16 clash after they eliminated AmaZulu FC from the competition over a week ago.



Hotto and his Pirates teammates will take on Lamontville Golden Arrows in a league match on Wednesday and it will be an opportunity for the Soweto giants to close the gap at the top of the log.



The Namibia international, who helped the Buccaneers win the 2020 MTN8 title, insisted that there is no guarantee that Masandawana will win the league championship again.



“It [the league race] is not guaranteed yet. Definitely, yes [Pirates have a chance]. We must have the belief," he added.



“To us, we still have the belief. Eighteen points is a bit difficult, but we'll see at the end.”



The last time Pirates won the PSL title was 10 years ago as they beat Swallows FC to the championship.