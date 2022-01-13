PSL title is ultimate goal for Kaizer Chiefs - Zwane

Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Arthur Zwane says the Premier Soccer League title only looks ‘like it is out of reach” for them but that it is actually "never over".

Amakhosi are bidding for their first league title since 2015 and Zwane believes they can clinch it despite trailing leaders Mamelodi Sundowns by a wide margin.

They also have the likes of second-placed and Soweto rivals Orlando Pirates, Stellenbosch, AmaZulu as well as SuperSport United to worry about in this title race.

But in a campaign they are struggling for consistency, Zwane is buoyant they “can be up there” by the end of the race.

“We will push in league games as well and hope the results can be in favour of us, and we can be up there come the end of the season, competing for the number one spot,” Zwane told Chiefs’ media department.

“That is the ultimate goal for us. It looks like it is out of reach, but we still believe that anything can happen because this is football. It is never over until the fat lady sings.”

While Amakhosi have played three games fewer than Sundowns, there are two outstanding matches whose status would be decided by the PSL disciplinary committee.

Chiefs did not honour fixtures against Cape Town City and Golden Arrows after coronavirus hit their camp in December.

The PSL could either declare those games as walkovers for City and Arrows or the league could order the postponement of the fixtures.

While Zwane has declared their title ambitions, Chiefs have also set eyes on the Nedbank Cup.

They were drawn against TS Galaxy in the Last-32 of this competition.

“We take one game at a time and obviously we are a team that needs to grind results,” points out Arthur Zwane, the Chiefs assistant coach.

“We are hoping and wishing that we go as far as we want to in the Cup and be in the final and then bring it home. Why not? That is our aim.

“Knowing very well that we are playing a very difficult team in TS Galaxy who have a coach who is doing very well for them.

“You can even see their build-up from the back, trying to connect their midfielders and forwards. Their structure looks solid and they are going to be a difficult team to break but I think we are equal to the task.”

Amakhosi last claimed the Nedbank Cup in 2013.