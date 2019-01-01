PSL title is now Kaizer Chiefs' to lose - Gavin Hunt

The Glamour Boys have already set a new record for the most number of points (31) collected in a 16-team format after 12 league games

coach Gavin Hunt has admitted that are running away with the Premier Soccer League ( ) title.

Amakhosi are currently enjoying a 10-point lead at the summit of the PSL log after just 12 games, and Hunt said it would almost impossible for any team to catch them.

The four-time league-winning mentor believes Chiefs will have to lose and their title rivals win three to four games to stop them.

"Chiefs have had‚ I mean I don’t want to talk about how they got there‚ but they’ve got a hell of a lead now. It’s for them to lose it now. It’s a big lead," said Hunt as quoted by SowetanLive.

"It doesn’t matter [that they’ve played only 12 games]‚ it’s a lead. The other teams have got to win three or four matches in a row to catch them.

"Chiefs will have to lose three or four matches... they’ve only lost one. As I said‚ there’s been a lot of talk about how they got there but they’ve done this."

Asked if Amakhosi's lack of continental football has played a role in their impressive run in the league, Hunt said: "Look‚ it’s huge‚ it’s huge. It’s okay if you could get a flight to there and get out as you play in the in Europe where you fly for an hour or two.

"But [in Africa] you’ve got three flights to Mali. That’s the problem. To get back and then you play on a Wednesday. So, you get back on Tuesday at 5 in the morning and you’ve been travelling since Monday morning

"And you’ve got to get another flight on Tuesday morning to go to Durban to play on Wednesday night. So, that’s the problem."

"It’s only because of the time of travelling. It’s not about the games‚ it’s about getting there and getting back."