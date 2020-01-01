PSL title in Kaizer Chiefs' hands, they don't need favours - Mamelodi Sundowns' Mosimane

The Masandawana manager has played down their chances of retaining the league title, saying log leaders Amakhosi remain favourites

As the games are set to restart next weekend after they were suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic, coach Pitso Mosimane insists the 2019/20 Premier Soccer League ( ) title is in the hands of the log leaders .

Although the reigning PSL champions trail Amakhosi by four points and have a game in hand, ‘Jingles’ says he cannot be emotional about their title aspirations.

Moreover, he believes the two upcoming matches against German coaches, Josef Zinnbauer and Ernst Middendorp, may not decide the title race but warned SuperSport United can still win it.

More teams

“For me, it’s always about winning the next match, that’s my attitude. Some people say you’ve won this and you’ve won that,” Mosimane told SundayTimes print version.

“So, what else inspires you? I always say top coaches want to win everything. We’ve done the treble, in fact, we won four [2015/16].

“In those nine games, big clubs [Pirates and Chiefs] are coming. Who can get maximum points in the remaining games? I don’t think anybody can really.

“The league is not in our hands, it’s in Chiefs’ hands. They don’t need anybody’s favour. All they have to do is win their remaining matches and they’re champions.”

Speaking about the fact that he will meet the two Soweto giants in the second round, games many reckon would have a say in the race, the former Bafana Bafana boss has a different view, saying he won’t be emotional about winning their 10th league trophy.

“Anybody can win the league even SuperSport United can,” he added.

“Football is not the way we say it. Football is on the pitch and it’s played on the pitch: and then it’s a different story.

“I remove my heart from being emotional about all these talks. It’s our supporters who are on that. Same as Chiefs, it’s their 50th anniversary and they’d like to celebrate that with winning the league.

Article continues below

“But my job is to make sure I remain sober-minded and the players must get into my mode of knowing that yes we have to deliver, yes we can but we can’t be reckless and be all over the place, planning the party without winning the games.”

Meanwhile, the Brazilians will resume their current campaign with a mouth-watering semi-final clash against in the Nedbank Cup as they look to reach the final.

As things stand, Sundowns are gunning for their third consecutive PSL crown and have already lifted the Telkom Knockout Cup trophy – and winning another cup will complete a treble for them.