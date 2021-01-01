PSL suspensions: Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates each have a player out for crunch fixtures

The Buccaneers are pushing for a second placed finish and a spot in the Caf Champions League while Amakhosi are not yet safe from the relegation zone

Kaizer Chiefs defender Siyabonga Ngezana and Orlando Pirates utility player Abel Mabaso are both suspended for the PSL's penultimate round of fixtures.

Currently in fourth position on the PSL table, Pirates are scheduled to take on Baroka FC away at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Wednesday.

In ninth place, Baroka are fighting for qualification for next season's MTN8 and will be likely to give Bucs a tough evening.





Mabaso will miss the game after being red-carded in Pirates' previous match - a 1-0 deferat to TS Galaxy - the team which is now in eighth spot. Mabaso, who was filling in for the suspended Ben Motshwari, will miss the final two matches of the season.



Motshwari, who was suspended after accumulating four yellow cards after he was booked in the 1-0 win over AmaZulu, will be available again and this will off-set Mabaso's absence.

Pirates are currently four points behind second-placed AmaZulu in the race for a Caf Champions League spot for next season.

Also in that race are Golden Arrows, who like Pirates, are on 46 points.

The Durban side head up to Johannesburg to take on Chiefs at the FNB Stadium, where both sides will be missing players through suspension.

Amakhosi will be without Ngezana after his caution in the 2-1 defeat to Black Leopards last week meant an automatic one-match ban for the accumulation of four yellow cards.

A centre-back by trade, Ngezana has mainly been operating at right-back this season.

Arrows will be missing the suspended midfielder Nduduzo Sibiya, a player who can cause havoc in oppostion defences when on top of his game.

Article continues below

In total there are 11 players suspended for round 29 of the league, the other nine are Mokone Mereko and Jackson Mabokgwane of Bloemfontein Celtic, Maritzburg United’s Fares Hachi, SuperSport United’s Manziba Guily, Nathan Sinkala of Stellenbosch, TS Galaxy duo Marlon Heugh and Given Msimanga, and Ndivhuwo Ravhuhali of TTM.

All games on Wednesday start at 17:00 SA time.