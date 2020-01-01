PSL Sunday wrap: Mamelodi Sundowns beat SuperSport United to close in on Kaizer Chiefs

PSL action continued on Sunday with the Brazilians cutting the gap between themselves and the log leaders

closed in on Premier Soccer League ( ) leaders following a 2-1 victory over SuperSport United at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday.

Themba Zwane and Thapelo Morena scored in either half for Sundowns while Dean Furman converted from the penalty spot in the second half but it was not enough to help SuperSport for a share of the spoils on the day.

It was a good recovery for Sundowns who had lost 1-0 to four days earlier.

With Chiefs dropping two points after being held 1-1 by Black on Saturday, Sundowns are now seven points behind the log leaders.

It was revenge for Sundowns over SuperSport who beat them 2-0 to lift the MTN8 Cup earlier this season.

Elsewhere, Bloemfontein drew 1-1 with at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium as the two sides could not move from their respective positions on the log.

Ndumiso Mabena scored for Celtic three minutes into the second half but William Twala responded for Chippa United eight minutes later.

The result saw Celtic remaining in seventh spot while Chippa are 10th on the log.

Meanwhile, moved a rung up to 16th place following a 1-1 draw with at Peter Mokaba Stadium.

Ghanaian forward Mohammed Anas salvaged a point for Polokwane with a goal 20 minutes from full-time after Knox Mutizwa had thrust Arrows ahead eight minutes into the match.

With the point earned, Arrows moved to eighth on the standings but Polokwane are still on 17 points, the same as basement side .