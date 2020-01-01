'PSL should consider 18-team league' - Ajax Cape Town CEO Efstathiou

The Urban Warriors boss believes it is the right time to go back to having eighteen teams in the competition

Cape Town chief executive officer Ari Efstathiou says the Premier Soccer League ( ) should consider having 18 teams in the top-flight league.

This comes after a report by City Press revealed the current season could be cancelled if the league's executive committee members have their way.

There is a stand-off between the PSL and the South African Football Association (Safa) over the resumption of football with the campaign having been suspended from last March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

More teams

PSL had plans to resume the suspended season in a Biologically Safe Environment (BSE) in Gauteng on July 18, but Safa insisted football can only start in August 2020 as the match officials were not ready.

Efstathiou feels it is time for the league's Board of Governors to look at the possibility of going back to an 18-team league.

“It’s an option that needs to be considered, there are obviously cost implications to that," Efstathiou was quoted as saying on The Citizen.

"But I also believe that a country like ours should have always had an 18-team League, not a 16-team League.

“So, maybe this is the right opportunity to go back to an 18-team league, so I think that’s a strong option that must be considered by the Board of Governors.”

The PSL was an 18-team league when it started, but it was reduced to 16 teams in 2002 in order to address the issue of fixture congestion.

The league bought out the statuses of Ria Stars and , whose late chairman Mike Mokoena revived the club as he bought and renamed the franchise of National First Division (NFD) side Maholosiane.

Free State Stars were back in the elite league in 2005 after winning the NFD title which was called Mvela Golden League at the time.

Efstathiou's Ajax looked destined to secure promotion to the PSL as they were in top form in the NFD, while also sitting at the top of the league standings.

The Urban Warriors are seven points above second-placed Moroka Swallows with six matches left.

The PSL Board of Governors is set to hold a meeting on Friday to discuss the way forward regarding the resumption of football.