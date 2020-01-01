PSL’s September non-committal on Caf order to end the 2019/20 season

The league official has responded to claims that the African governing body has ordered them to decide on the current season

In the wake of reports that the Confederation of African Football (Caf) has sent a letter to the Premier Soccer League ( ) regarding the postponement or the resumption of the 2019/20 season, communications manager Luxolo September has responded to the claims.

Based on his response, September could not make it clear whether the league will be continued where remain at the top of the log with 48 points.

According to media reports, it has emerged that the continental body has instructed the South African league's governing body to respond by no later than May 5 for Caf to devise a plan for the completion of the 2019/20 season.

“The season should be annulled based on what? I have nothing to add, honestly,” September told Goal.

“I don’t know. What does this mean, why must the league be annulled?

“I have nothing to say honestly [on whether the PSL has received a letter from Caf], really. No, there was no meeting [of the board of governors] today [Thursday].

"I don’t know where you get these things that there was a meeting today. There was no meeting today and we will let you guys know when there’s a meeting. There was not an even intended meeting.

“[On whether the games can be back during level one]. You guys must speak to Safa. I don’t work for Safa.”

On the other hand, this comes after Caf gave Football Federation (FKF) eight days to inform them of the fate of the 2019/20 Kenyan domestic season.

"We would like to enquire about the current situation of your national league/National Cup (ranking, number of pending matches etc.) as well as the strategies you intend to apply to finalize those competitions be it through completion or annulment," read a letter to the federation signed by Caf general secretary Abdelmounaim Bah and obtained by Goal Kenya reported.



Since then, the FKF crowned league leaders as Gor Mahia as champions, a ruling which the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) management disputes.

Many leagues were forced to go on a recess since last month owing to the coronavirus pandemic, but it remains unclear as to when the PSL campaign will resume.

In addition, the South African Football (Safa) issued a statement earlier on Thursday, indicating that the games could be back during level one of the lockdown currently in effect in .

As things stand, Amakhosi lead the log by four points from , who have a game in hand.