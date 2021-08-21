PSL Roundup: Baroka defeat Marumo Gallants, Hunt starts Chippa United reign with win

Golden Arrows also registered maximum points on the opening weekend of the South African top flight season

Baroka started their 2021/22 PSL campaign on a high after claiming a 2-0 win over Marumo Gallants at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, Pietersburg on Saturday.

Bakgakga needed just 16 minutes to get their first goal, as Phelelani Mfanafuthi Shozi picked Manuel Kambala in the danger zone and the latter did not waste the opportunity.

After 15 minutes, the hosts doubled their advantage. Youngster Evidence Makgopa showed why he is so highly rated by finding the back of the net. The two goals were enough in the match, as Baroka went top of the table after matchday one.

At the Princess Magogo Stadium in Durban, Lamontville Golden Arrows capitalised on the home ground to defeat Maritzburg United 2-1.

The first 45 minutes ended with neither of the two sides getting on the scoresheet. This changed in the 55th minute when 25-year-old Siboniso Conco, who had replaced Nduduzo Sibiya, converted a Lindokuhle Mtshali pass.

Siphamandla Sabelo doubled the advantage for the home team to pile more pressure on the Team of Choice.

With four minutes to go, Leletu Skelem halved the deficit after finishing off a Bongokuhle Hlongwane pass, but it was too little too late for his team to get something for the match.

For Arrows, it was a decent start as they are now second in the log.

Gavin Hunt started his reign at Chippa United with victory after claiming a 1-0 win away to Sekhukhune United.

The tactician was appointed to lead the Chilli Boys after he was fired from Kaizer Chiefs owing to unsatisfying league results, and it was imperative he started on a high at the Makhulong Stadium in Tembisa.

The lone goal came in the 16th minute courtesy of Veluyeke Zulu.

Cape Town City and SuperSport United also played out to a goalless draw at Athlone Stadium in Cape Town.