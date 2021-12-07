PSL rocked by key resignations amidst Kaizer Chiefs Covid-19 outbreak - Reports

The Premier Soccer League has reportedly been hit by another resignation in their legal department a few days after Nande Becker quit his role as the prosecutor.

Now, according to KickOff, Michael Murphy has also left the PSL with immediate effect.

Soccerladuma and Sowetan Live revealed the departure of Murphy, with the latter adding that the PSL’s finance manager and accountant Yusuf Seth has resigned as well.

The developments, especially in the legal department, come at a difficult time when the league is reportedly said to be having a backlog of cases that need to be dealt with.

The resignations have also happened during a time they need to resolve Kaizer Chiefs’ no-show for last weekend’s match against Cape Town City.

The Soweto giants have asked for the postponement of their upcoming matches, saying they are incapacitated to play games at the moment due to a Covid-19 outbreak that has hit their camp.

At least 31 people at Naturena are said to have contracted the virus and Chiefs insist they are unable to arrange a team to fulfil fixtures.

This leaves the league in a quandary as another Chiefs no-show looms on Wednesday where they are scheduled to travel to Golden Arrows.

With the PSL’s legal department now being stretched, it is yet to be seen how they will handle Amakhosi’s situation to avoid another fixture walkover.

Chiefs are likely to continue to insist on the postponement of their upcoming matches if they are eventually not played on the scheduled dates.

On the other hand, their opponents could each demand a walkover if they arrive at the stadium for their respective fixtures, the way Cape Town City did at FNB Stadium on the weekend.

So, all clubs will be waiting to hear what the PSL will decide on this matter going forward.