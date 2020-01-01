PSL Review: SuperSport United drop points as Kaizer Chiefs extend lead
Chippa United recorded their maiden win of the New Year when they defeated Black Leopards 2-1 at Thohoyandou Stadium.
Thabo Rakhale handed the Chilli Boys the lead in the first half, but Lesedi Kapinga restored parity for Lidoda Duvha after the restart.
However, Phumlani Maziya had other ideas as he netted in stoppage time to hand Chippa a 2-1 win over Leopards.
Meanwhile, Cape Town City let a two-goal lead slip when they were held to a 2-2 draw by AmaZulu FC at Cape Town Stadium.
The Citizens grabbed two goals through Bradley Ralani and Ronald Putsche to make it 2-0 to the home side.
However, the visitors took control of the match and Bonginkosi Ntuli scored twice to ensure that the game ended in a draw.
At Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium, Lamontville Golden Arrows secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Baroka FC.
Orlando Pirates loanee Gladwin Shitolo netted the only goal of the match in the 70th minute after being set-up by Lindokuhle Mtshali.
While SuperSport United was held to 2-2 draw by a resilient Maritzburg United at Lucas Moripe Stadium.
Kudakwashe Mahachi opened the scoring for Matsatsantsa, but Judas Moseamedi levelled matters for the Team of Choice.
The hosts managed to restore their lead through Evans Rusike after the restart, but a late goal by Thabiso Kutumela ensured that the game ended in a draw.
Lastly, Kaizer Chiefs extended their lead at the top of the league standings after thrashing Highlands Park 3-0 at FNB Stadium.