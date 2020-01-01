PSL Review: SuperSport United & Cape Town City pick up vital wins

The league action returned on Friday night with cracking encounters at Cape Town Stadium and Lucas Moripe Stadium

Bradley Grobler's brace and a solitary strike from Luke Fleurs saw SuperSport United run out 3-0 winners over at Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium on Friday.

While Grobler reached double figures (10) for the first time since the 2010/2011 campaign, the win saw Matsatsantsa go within one point from second-placed and tighten their grip on the third spot to keep their title aspirations alive.

Grobler's first of the night came via the penalty spot in the first half and for his second, he teamed up with strike partner, Thamsanqa Gabuza, while Fleurs netted his first-ever top-flight goal via a header.

With the loss, the Chilli Boys extended their winless run to three matches and have since been leapfrogged by , who also claimed a vital win over Black at the Cape Town Stadium.

LIVE SCENES AT CAPE TOWN STADIUM 🏟



Romeo bangs one in for the Citizens 💙#iamCityFC pic.twitter.com/HKwZT2wZZO — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) January 24, 2020

Kermit Erasmus' solitary strike lifted Jan Olde Riekerink's men of the relegation zone and exacerbated Black Leopards' relegation woes.

The attacker grabbed his ninth of the campaign shortly after the restart having been being set up by Thabo Nodada as City hung on to snatch a vital 1-0 victory.

Victory - the Citizen's fifth in 20 Premier Soccer League outings - moved them up to ninth and six points clear of the drop zone while Lidoda Duvha could finish the weekend rock bottom if the rest of the results go against them.