PSL Review: Kaizer Chiefs restore 10-point lead, Chippa United beat Cape Town City

Amakhosi restored their lead at the top of the PSL with 5-3 win over Bloemfontein Celtic while the Chilli Boys moved up to 10th on the log

There were some exciting games in the this weekend with hosting Bloemfontein at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

Amakhosi emerged 5-3 winners over Phunya Sele Sele to restore their 10-point lead at the top of the standings.

Samir Nurkovic scored a hat-trick while Leonardo Castro netted twice to complete what was a remarkable night for the Glamour Boys.

This was after Celtic went ahead three times in the first 45 minutes through Ndumiso Mabena, Harris Tchilimbou and Sphelele Luthuli.

Two more matches took place on Saturday afternoon with visiting Black at Thohoyandou Stadium while took on at 6pm.

Black Leopards 0-0 AmaZulu

Both teams settled for a share of the spoils after failing to find the back of the net throughout the 90 minutes.

Luc Eymael brought back Robert Ng'ambi and Themba Ndlovu while Jozef Vukusic welcomed back Samuel Darpoh who missed the previous match through suspension.

The visitors took the game to Leopards and gave the home side a scare two minutes into the game when Bonginkosi Ntuli tested Jonas Mendes.

But the Leopards goalkeeper made a comfortable save to ensure his side remained in the game.

Mendes had to produce another save shortly afterward when Siyethemba Sithebe denied Mario Booysen whose bullet header nearly went in.

Goalscoring chances were few and far between in the second half and ultimately, the game ended in a goalless draw.

Cape Town City 0-1 Chippa United

Chippa United moved up to 10th on the PSL log following a convincing 2-0 win over Cape Town City on Saturday.

The Chilli Boys went into this encounter on the back of a three-match unbeaten run while the Citizens had won just one of their last four games with Jan Olde Riekerink as head coach.

Augustine Kwem fired Chippa United ahead in the 22nd minute for the team's only goal of the game.

Cape Town City slid down to 13th position on the standings with 13 points from 14 league games.