PSL review: Chippa United bubble burst, Bidvest Wits keep track of Kaizer Chiefs

The Chilli Boys finally lost to Polokwane whose staggering winless run came to an end, while The Students continue to push for the league title

’s five-match unbeaten run came to a halt following Saturday’s Premier Soccer League ( ) 2-0 defeat by at Peter Mokaba Stadium.

Second-half goals from Salulani Phiri and substitute Charlton Mashumba helped Polokwane end their nine-match league losing streak as they upstaged 10-man Chippa United who had last lost a league match in early November.

Boikanyo Komane was red-carded, leaving Chippa to play the final 37 minutes with a numerical disadvantage. The hosts scored both their goals after the defender’s dismissal.

Despite the defeat, the Chilli Boys remain in 10th spot on the standings while Polokwane lept from second-from-bottom to just one rung below Chippa.

Both sides could drop positions if beat later at night or if Black and win their respective matches on Sunday.

Saturday’s result was Polokwane City coach Clinton Larsen’s first victory in his second match in charge of the Limpopo side who also started the year on a high.

Polokwane, however, remain the team with the highest number of defeats this season with an astounding 10 losses in 16 outings.

Elsewhere at Cape Town Stadium, continued with their league title push with a 2-0 away win over Stellenbosch.

Goals in either half by Gift Motupa and midfielder Deon Hotto helped Wits to extend their unbeaten league run to five games.

The Students are now nine points behind log leaders as they enjoy three games in hand.

With Chiefs losing 2-1 to third-placed SuperSport on Saturday, Wits remain fourth on the standings but their chase of the leaders received a boost.

Stellenbosch did not move from position 14 on the log and could find themselves at the bottom of the standings if beat Baroka on Sunday.