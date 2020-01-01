PSL review: Cape Town City move from bottom with win over Baroka FC

The action continued on Sunday with Baroka losing to anchor the log, while Highlands Prak displaced Pirates from fifth spot

Thamsanqa Mkhize’s goal was all needed to vacate the Premier Soccer League ( ) relegation zone following Sunday’s 1-0 win over visiting at Cape Town Stadium.

The Cape Town skipper struck on 68 minutes off an assist by Christofer David to separate the two sides and help the hosts jump five places up from the bottom to position 11th on the standings.

The win saw Cape Town City end a run of five matches without tasting victory in what could provide a bit of relief for Dutch coach Jan Olde Riekerink.

Riekerink might, however, not have to celebrate much as his side share the same number of points with , Black and who are all below them.

City are just two points ahead of log anchors Baroka and they now look to build from this win when they host AmaZulu on Wednesday.

It was a losing start for new Baroka coach Dylan Kerr who took over his side placed second-from-bottom and now have 14 points from 16 games.

Kerr will hope for an improved outing when they visit eighth-placed on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, dislodged from fifth spot after edging Black Leopards 2-1 at Makhulong Stadium.

Mwape Musonda converted from the penalty spot a minute from full-time but it was too little, too late for Black Leopards after Highlands Park had gone ahead through first-half strikes by Mothobi Mvala and Mokete Mogaila.

The result saw Highlands Park climbing two rungs up to fifth position where they moved above Pirates, who drew with Bloemfontein on Saturday.

After losing, Leopards dropped one place down to 13th position on the log and they have now gone for three consecutive matches without winning.

Article continues below

For new Leopards coach Cavin Johnson, it a slow start as he lost his first game in charge of the Limpopo side.

Highlands Park grabbed their goals inside 10 minutes with Mvala firing them ahead on 28 minutes after being assisted by Sphiwe Mahlangu, while Mogaila scored nine minutes later.

The Lions of the North will now prepare to visit wounded leaders for their next league match in Wednesday, while Leopards host on the same day.