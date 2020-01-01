PSL Review: Bloemfontein Celtic beat Baroka, Polokwane City claim bragging rights

Bloemfontein 2-1

moved up to ninth on the standings with a 2-1 win over Baroka FC at Dr. Petrus Molemela Stadium.

The home side opened the scoring on the half-hour mark through Tebogo Potsane much to the delight of Siwelele fans out in the stands.

Lehlohonolo Seema's men went into the interval brimming with confidence from that goal but Baroka were always going to try and turn it up in the second half.

It wasn't surprising when Baroka found the equaliser four minutes after the restart through Manuel Kambala, who fired past Jackson Mabokgwane to silence the home fans.

After a dominant 15 minutes from Celtic, Ndumiso Mabena then restored his side's lead with a sublime 69th-minute finish to move into the top 10 of the PSL leading goalscorers.

The former striker is now sitting on seven league goals.

2-1 Black

In Polokwane, Clinton Larsen's men registered their second successive league win to move further away from the relegation zone.

City rallied to beat Black Leopards 2-1 in what was a provincial derby between the two Limpopo-based sides.

Both sides failed to score in the first 45 minutes and they played another 15 minutes in the second half before Ayanda Nkili netted past his own keeper to hand Leopards the lead in the 60th minute.

However, Rise and Shine hit back three minutes later through Charlton Mashumba, who fired past Tyson Muleka to make it 1-1.

Sibusiso Hlubi then grabbed the winner in the 83rd-minute with a fierce shot from outside the box for City.

City finished the game with 10 men after substitute Kabelo Mahlasela was given his marching orders deep into the stoppage time.