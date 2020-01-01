PSL review: Bidvest Wits storm into top three after Maritzburg United draw

PSL action resumed on Monday with draws in the first two games as the Clever Boys rise despite dropping points again

claimed the Premier Soccer League's ( ) third spot despite dropping points in a 0-0 draw with at Tuks Stadium.

In what was their fourth draw since the season's restart, Wits picked up a point against Eric Tinkler’s side to come eight points behind leaders with four games remaining.

It was Wits’ third goalless share of the spoils since the return of football in .

But while they now boast a seven-match unbeaten streak, the students have been undone by five draws in that run, the form which has compromised their league title chances.

A point was not enough for their opponents Maritzburg to move from position six on the standings, settling on 41 points.

Victory continues to elude Maritzburg who have recorded two draws and a defeat since the resumption of the season, a run which is in stark contrast to a four-match winning streak prior to the coronavirus-induced break.

With Tinkler’s men firing blanks on Monday, they would be hoping to pick themselves up in their next match against .

Elsewhere at Lucas Moripe Stadium, moved from the bottom following a 2-2 draw with Bloemfontein .

Lehlohonolo Majoro found the back of the net for a second-straight game while Justice Chabalala scored an own goal to earn AmaZulu a point against Celtic who came from behind twice via Lesotho forward Sera Motebang and Ndumiso Mabena.

It was a crucial point for Usuthu who had dropped in form following their 1-1 upsetting of log leaders Chiefs just before the suspension of the campaign.

Having returned to draw with and a defeat by Wits which condemned them to the foot of the table, the share of spoils with Celtic saw AmaZulu dreaming of preserving their top-flight league status.

For Celtic, it was another outing which marked their inconsistency after recording a draw and a win in their last two league games.

The draw saw the Free State outfit moving a rung up to 10th position on the log as they now seek to improve their chances of a top-eight finish in their next match against Wits.

AmaZulu face Black in their next game.