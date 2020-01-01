PSL Review: Bidvest Wits held again, Highlands Park extend winless run to five games
Bidvest Wits’ hopes of ending their Premier Soccer League (PSL) life on a high were once again dented following a 0-0 draw against Golden Arrows, their third successive share of spoils since the resumption of the season.
After restricting leaders Kaizer Chiefs to a 1-1 deadlock, before a 0-0 draw against Orlando Pirates, it was yet again one point in the bag for Wits at FNB Stadium.
Having dropped six points in three matches, Gavin Hunt’s side remains in fifth spot on the standings, 11 points behind leaders Chiefs.
Hunt maintained his usual experienced players in the starting line-up led by captain Thulani Hlatshwayo, while teenage midfielder Rowan Human also retained his starting place but his side did not see improved fortunes in their campaign.
For Golden Arrows, it was a fourth successive match without a win, having stepped into the season restart with a 1-0 defeat by Stellenbosch, which was preceded by draws against Orlando Pirates and Highlands Park before the break.
It was yet another blank afternoon for Arrows chief striker Knox Mutizwa as his side did not move from ninth position on the log after failing to score for the third straight match.
Elsewhere on the same afternoon, Chippa United and Highlands Park cancelled each other to a 0-0 draw at Orlando Stadium.
Highlands Park could now be pressing panic buttons after they registered a fifth straight league match without tasting victory.
Their last five games have yielded four draws and a defeat although they remain eighth on the standings.
After scoring in the last match against Mamelodi Sundowns, striker Peter Shalulile could not stand out to make the difference and end Highlands Park’s winless run.
Their opponents, Chippa United, went into the match missing suspended defender Kelvin Moyo and coach Lehlohonolo Seema might be already feeling the heat in the Chilli Boys job following a second winless match after losing 1-0 to Cape Town City in their last game.
The result saw Chippa failing to break away from the relegation zone where they are four points above basement side Black Leopards, in what could be worrying for club owner Siviwe Mpengesi.