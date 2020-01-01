PSL Review: AmaZulu ease relegation woes, Highlands Park back in top eight

PSL action continued on Saturday with Maritzburg United’s chances of getting into the top three being dented while Usuthu rose

moved away from the relegation zone following a 1-0 win over Black at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday.

Bongani Ntuli scored the only goal of the contest seven minutes into the match to take his season tally to 12 goals after he was set up by Lohlohololo Majoro who has been in inspiring form since the season resumed.

It was the first win for AmaZulu since they beat in March as they eased a run of two draws and a defeat.

Now placed on position 13 with four points above basement side , AmaZulu replaced Leopards from that position.

After failing to win, Leopards went a rung down to 14th spot and could sink further down into the relegation zone if fellow relegation-candidates FC upset on Sunday.

Black Leopards have now gone two consecutive games without winning after starting life in the bubble with two straight victories that had breathed life into their fight against relegation.

AmaZulu will now seek to secure their safety when they play Stellenbosch in their next match on Wednesday while Leopards meet on the same day.

Meanwhile at Dobsonville Stadium, substitute and veteran forward Rodney Ramagalela came on to salvage a point for in the 1-1 draw with .

It was a huge blow to Maritzburg’s chances of a top three finish after they had taken the lead through Pogiso Sanoka 13 minutes into the match.

Ramagalela hit back for Highlands Park with four minutes to go to help his side storm back into the top eight.

Owen Da Gama’s men are now on position eight with 35 points after recording a fourth straight draw but could drop down if beat later on.

As for Maritzburg, they are guaranteed staying in sixth spot, for now, but are five points behind third-placed SuperSport United.

It was a third successive draw for Eric Tinkler’s men and the fourth straight game without winning.

They entered the bubble on the backdrop of a 1-0 victory over Polokwane City but are yet to win since the season resumed.

Maritzburg’s search for a first win will now be met with an assignment against next Wednesday, a day when Highlands Park play Cape Town City.