PSL results are unbelievable: Mamelodi Sundowns coach Mosimane

Masandawana might be riding high after their recent Champions League win but their head coach is refusing to be complacent

coach Pitso Mosimane is taking nothing for granted as his side prepares to take on Bloemfontein in the Premier Soccer League ( ) on Wednesday.

Masandawana have already registered one win over Celtic this season in the MTN8 and despite a resounding win over Otoho d’Oyo in the Caf , the coach has warned against complacency.

Mosimane believes the gap between the PSL's traditional top three and the rest have narrowed, meaning there are no longer any easy games.

“This league is becoming a different league,” Mosimane was quoted as saying by IOL.

“This is the story of last year, anybody can beat anybody. You can’t go and say that you are going to win in Bloemfontein.

“You can’t just win in Bloemfontein. Highlands beat Pirates, they go to Thohoyandou and the score is different," he reflected.

Sundowns have already dropped points to and this season, who held the Tshwane giants to a 1-1 draw in their last league game.

“Chippa got a point from us and they go to Arrows it’s a totally different story. This football is unbelievable."

Nonetheless, Sundowns did have a strong start to the season with a 2-0 win over SuperSport United - a win which has given Mosimane something to smile about as they search for their 10th PSL title.

“It’s the way it is. I am happy that we played SuperSport and they are out of the way (in the league). Once they get momentum, they are spoilers.

“They held to a draw last year and that allowed us to get an advantage in the league race, same with Cape Town City and we are done with them.

“We should have won against Cape Town City, but we didn’t. We also should have won against Chippa."

Meanwhile, with games coming thick and fast, Mosimane knows his side will be tested on all fronts.

“It’s a long process. There are the MTN8, Champions League and the league - three different competitions in seven days and they have their own moods,” he explained.