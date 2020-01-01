PSL restart: Ex-Orlando Pirates star Sikhosana tells PSL and Safa to 'come to their senses'

An impasse between the football authorities has delayed the resumption of football in South Africa and the ex-Buccaneer wants a speedy solution

Former forward Jerry Sikhosana says local football fans are “suffering” because of the tiff between the Premier Soccer League ( ) and Safa which he demands “needs to stop.”

Football in South was suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic but the government recently gave a thumbs-up for the continuation of the 2019/20 season.

With the PSL settling for July 18 as the date for the restart, Safa has blocked teams from playing, saying their referees will only be available in the first week of August.

The football mother body is also not fully satisfied with the health and safety measures put in place by clubs.

“It’s not good for football especially exposing ourselves here in where the PSL doesn’t work hand in hand with Safa which is our football mother body,” Sikhosana told Far Post.

“That needs to stop and everything must go according to how football is supposed to be run. People are suffering out there, they only watch Spanish, English and Italian soccer on TV because they are all playing but our own is still waiting because of the differences our associations are having.

“For me, personally I think the hierarchies there need to come to their senses, sit together and make sure that they pave the way that will make sure that soccer comes back. We are all disappointed and I am also really disappointed because soccer is our life.

“I think for me it is solvable, only if people can sit down around the table and put their ideas together. Yes, differences will be there but let them stay in the table because we want something that is positive and I hope if that meeting can materialise, something positive will come through."

Football was stopped with PSL leaders four points ahead of second-placed .

Sundowns have played a game less than Chiefs and are also in the semi-finals of the Nedbank Cup where they will meet .