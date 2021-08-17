PSL remains coy on fans return as action set to resume

The South African league managers maintain a cautious approach on the return of fans as the new top-flight season is set to kick off

PSL chairman Irvin Khoza has remained non-committal about whether fans will be allowed to attend matches when the Premier Soccer League campaign gets underway on Friday.

Like many countries in Africa and across Europe, South Africa suspended fans from attending league matches after the first outbreak of coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.

However, with most European countries allowing fans back to the stadium, Khoza has maintained a cautious approach to the matter with the new top-flight campaign set to kick off on Friday.

What did Khoza say?

“Talking about people coming back to the stadium is a question of the government,” Khoza told the media as quoted by idiskitimes. “We saw in the EPL, at Euro, but I’m told all of them are vaccinated.

“Even in the situation that we are having now, in the definition of the regulations spectators are not allowed.

“If a person has no proper function in the stadium, it is a risk. A lot of access is being created, as to who can go and who can’t go. Be patient on that one, if the government will allow us to give access without falling foul.”

Khoza has further maintained they will strive to relax some of the restrictions they already have in place in a bid to have fans attend matches.

“Everyone is looking at football. All eyes are always on us, so we must be very careful,” Khoza continued.

“We will try our best, in the submission to relax some of the restrictions we have.”

Defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns will kick off the season with a home game against AmaZulu at Loftus Versfeld on Friday.

On Saturday, Sekhukhune United will take on Chippa United, Orlando Pirates will come up against Stellenbosch, Golden Arrows face Maritzburg United, Maroka Swallows come up against Marumo Gallants and Cape Town City invite SuperSport United.

