PSL releases MTN8 dates & times for opening round

The MTN8 will get the campaign underway with some exciting matches to look forward to

The has confirmed the times and dates for the opening round of the MTN8 competition which will kick off the 2020-21 season, in a statement released on Monday.

As previously indicated by the league's chairman Dr Irvin Khoza, the MTN8 competition will launch the campaign on October 17 with the league matches pencilled for October 24.

The teams that finished in the top four last season have been seeded - meaning they cannot meet each other until the semi-final stage.

More teams

They will also enjoy a home ground advantage as this has been the case in previous years.

The matches will not be played in a bio-bubble after the South African government moved from alert level 2 of lockdown to alert level 1 thus allowing flights to operate across the country under strict Covid-19 regulations.

The opening match of the campaign will see Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) take on defending champions SuperSport United on October 17. The encounter is scheduled to take place at Thohoyandou Stadium.

TTM qualified for the competition by virtue of purchasing ' PSL status - and the Students finished in the top-eight bracket.

On the same day, will play host to at Orlando Stadium. Kickoff for that match is pencilled for 18h00.

and will complete the quarter-final round on Sunday afternoon and evening respectively.

Amakhosi take on at FNB Stadium at 15h00 while the Brazilians will be at Lucas Moripe Stadium against Bloemfontein at 18h00.

The Sundowns and Celtic clash will see a repeat of the Nedbank Cup final which was marred by the controversy around Tebogo Langerman's inclusion in the team sheet despite being suspended.

Phunya Sele Sele lost the case despite Sundowns pleading guilty. The Brazilians were slapped with a fine while Celtic were told their complaint should have been lodged at least 30 minutes before kickoff.

The format of the competition hasn't changed despite Covid-19 challenges facing the world - the semi-finals will be played over two legs with the aggregate winner progressing to the final.

Article continues below

However, the PSL announced in a statement that all four matches will be played behind closed doors.