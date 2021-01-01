PSL referees haven't been tested for Covid-19 - Ebrahim alleges

A red flag has been raised concerning the health and safety risks on PSL players as well as everyone else at match venues

Safa Head of Referees Abdul Ebrahim has made damning allegations that referees officiating Premier Soccer League ( ) matches have never been tested for the coronavirus this season.

This comes as is currently experiencing a second wave of infections driven by a rapidly-spreading Covid-19 strain.

Ebrahim alleges referees are currently handling top-flight league matches without being tested and were last checked for the coronavirus during the PSL bio-bubble which ended in September 2020.

More teams

“It is true that the referees haven't been testing for Covid-19, the last time they tested was during the bio-bubble,” Ebrahim told "It is true that the referees haven't been testing for #COVID19, the last time they tested was during the bio bubble " - Abdul Ebrahim (@SAFA_net Head of Referees) @robertmarawa #MSW — Marawa Sport Worldwide (@MarawaSportShow) January 8, 2021 " target="_blank">Marawa Sport Worldwide.

“There’s always going to be a risk involved if the sport needs to continue then that's something that needs to be looked at. It is a huge concern, we take our lead from our medical department. We should be talking all the time with the medical department. If I were to give a personal opinion, I would advise everyone to lock themselves up at home.”

Under the amended regulations of South Africa's Disaster Management Act as well as Safety at Sport and Recreational Events Act, it is a pre-requisite to enforce maximum health and safety protocols at sporting events.

The referees have since raised concerns which have seen the football governing body and the league engaging each other on the matter.

“This will be a collective discussion and decision for a way forward. I am sure there is an ongoing discussion between Safa and the PSL in this regard,” said Ebrahim.

“I don't think there's an incident where our referees have tested positive for Covid-19. It is important that everybody involved gets tested for Covid-19. It’s concerning and alarming and I am sure we will hear from the joint-liaison team on a way forward.”

Article continues below

There has reportedly been a rise in coronavirus cases among PSL players lately and most clubs are not keen to go public about recorded positive cases.

A trend has developed where some players are mysteriously omitted from team sheets with no clear explanations, while some teams admit that certain players would not be injured but out due to “medical issues or illness.”

Clubs like and have, however, been open about the Covid-19 cases recorded within their camps by revealing the identities of the affected players.