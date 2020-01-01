PSL race alive until it’s mathematically not - Mamelodi Sundowns’ Mosimane

The Brazilians manager has rallied behind his troops to keep fighting for the lucrative domestic title

coach Pitso Mosimane has lamented their failure to convert their chances against but hailed his troops for creating them

‘Jingles’ explained that his men were too relaxed against the Chilli Boys, adding that he told them to keep pushing for goals if they want to remain Premier Soccer League ( ) title contenders.

With the reigning PSL champions looking to narrow the gap on the log leaders , the former Bafana Bafana boss will urge his men to bag a win and cut Amakhosi’s lead to four points when they host Bloemfontein on Wednesday night.

“We have to push. If you want to stay in contention for the title, they (Sundowns players) have to push. They know,” Mosimane told the media.

“I was telling them at half time that you are playing with an opportunity of keeping the league alive because they were missing and missing, they start back heels and it looks nice.

“I said there is one thing that you must know, we appreciate that you scored a goal in the first half and you are controlling the game, but the manner in which you are missing chances - you are skating on thin ice with an opportunity to chase the league.

“It’s still alive until mathematically it’s not.”

After creating plenty of chances against Norman Mapeza’s men last Saturday but only scoring three goals, Mosimane is worried about their conversion rate.

“The conversion rate is very poor. What are you going to do? Sometimes you close one eye, or you can choose to open both eyes,” he added.

“It depends on how the players take it. But what’s important for us is for them to create the chances. And they must learn from it, and then we can correct it. We do our corrections. We take the chances and do corrections. You can’t get everything in one day.

“As coaches, we are never happy with everything. We scored three goals and we won the match.”

Meanwhile, the clash against Phunya Sele Sele is set to be a challenge for the Tshwane giants considering the fact that the Free State side is fresh from a 2-0 loss to .