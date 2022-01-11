New Premier Soccer League prosecutor Zola Majavu has confirmed he has started dealing with the matter regarding Kaizer Chiefs’ non-fulfilment of league fixtures in December.

Chiefs are facing disciplinary action from the PSL after failing to honour two league games against Cape Town City and Golden Arrows citing a coronavirus outbreak in their camp.

Amakhosi argued they were unable to raise a playing squad after Covid-19 had hit Naturena but the PSL insisted they should have fulfilled their fixtures.

Majavu said Chiefs’ matter is already receiving his attention but cannot be drawn into giving a timeframe about when he could close the case because he is waiting for “some information.”

“I am dealing with the matter. I will make my decision once I am ready. I don’t know when I will make the decision on the matter because I am still waiting for some information. I can’t be drawn into time frames and things like that,” Majavu told Sowetan Live.

Chiefs face the prospect of losing six points from the two fixtures they did not honour or the PSL could have those games replayed.

Whatever decision the league takes, it could have a bearing on Champions League places as Amakhosi are part of the pack chasing leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

Majavu replaced Nande Becker as the league’s prosecutor in December but his appointment was only confirmed last week.

When he was announced to be in his new role, Majavu confirmed there is a pile of cases on his desk and a need to urgently clear the backlog.

He was confident there would be considerable progress by the end of January.

“We have been working throughout the last part of December. I do have a sense of what is outstanding and what is pressing from a timing point of view,” Majavu told the media.

“My team and I are going to meet straight after this [press conference] to develop a project plan because the idea is to use the January period to play catch-up.

“There is no crisis from what I have assessed. And I’m hoping that the clubs will also co-operate because we have to truncate the timelines in terms of the notice period.

“Lastly, maybe to be fair to you, we will give you an indication at the end of January on how well we have fared on clearing the backlog and giving the reassurance that come the end of the season, there is nothing outstanding, or that could potentially hamper the league.

“Three categories have been identified. Admission of guilt fines were finalised before we closed [for the Christmas break], and then there are those that potentially could have a bearing on the finalisation of the league. Third, there are those run-of-the-mill ones that will not necessarily enjoy priority, but that is a call I have to make. But you can be assured that there is no crisis.”

Another matter Majavu is seized with is the scuffle that took place at Orlando Stadium in December when Orlando Pirates’ security personnel is alleged to have tried to block TS Galaxy president from entering the stadium.