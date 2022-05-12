PSL prosecutor drags Kaizer Chiefs back to Disciplinary Committee

Premier Soccer League prosecutor Zola Majavu has dragged Kaizer Chiefs back to the Disciplinary Committee's roll for their non-fulfilment of league matches earlier this season.

In December 2021, the Soweto giants failed to honour league games against Cape Town City and Golden Arrows due to a Covid-19 outbreak in their camp.

After being summoned to appear before the PSL Disciplinary Committee, Chiefs were then struck off the league's alleged offenders list after an independent arbitrator ruled that the matches against City and Arrows be replayed.

It was a decision that went against the PSL's stance to refuse Amakhosi the chance to reschedule the games.

But the arbitrator's decision went under review at the Gauteng High Court and the league now wants Amakhosi to answer charges of not honouring the two fixtures as initially scheduled in December.

This is despite the Soweto giants playing the rescheduled games against City and Arrows recently as per the arbitrator's orders.

“Chiefs will also be appearing in front of the PSL DC on 17 May 2022 at 16h00,” said Majavu as per iDiski Times.

“This is a continuation of the matter that was previously on the roll, which I withdrew after the arbitrators’ award under the Advocate Nassir Cassim as he had found. Chiefs were justified for not fulfilling those fixtures with specific reference to the Covid situation.

“The PSL committee elected to challenge that outcome and took it on review. In the result, I decided not to proceed further with that particular case but rather to await that outcome of the review in the high court.

“I can now confirm that the review in the High Court was finalised on 10 May 2022. I can confirm the award of Advocate Cassim was reviewed and set aside and replaced with an order to the effect that the PSL football department manager decision and subsequently confirmed by the executive committee decision of the league, have been confirmed and in the result, the referral to arbitration was equally set aside.

“That being the case, I have decided to proceed with the case that was placed in abeyance in terms of which Kaizer Chiefs must still come before the DC and account for their non-fulfilment of those fixtures.”

It is yet to be seen how Chiefs will be punished for failing to play their games in December.

Majavu acknowledged the league's decision to charge Amakhosi despite the rescheduled games having already been played.