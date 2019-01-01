PSL prosecutor Becker on why Mamelodi Sundowns player Sirino's verdict is delayed

The 28-year-old was charged by the league and he will know his fate before the end of November

attacker Gaston Sirino will discover his fate from the Disciplinary Committee (PSL DC) before the end of November.

The Uruguayan appeared before the league's DC on Monday on two charges relating to his behaviour in a match against SuperSport United in the MTN8 second-leg semi-finals on September 18.

Sirino was allegedly seen to hit Matsatsantsa defender Clayton Daniels in the neck before allegedly slapping Dean Furman on the head as the captain tried to defuse tension between the two players.

According to PSL prosecutor Nande Becker, Sirino should have long appeared before the PSL DC but his club, Sundowns, wrote to him and cited the player was stressed out.

"In the medical report Sundowns said he had stress. They didn’t say if it was ankle stress or mental stress, but they said it was stress," explained Becker to SunSport.

“I’m busy working on the charges now. And obviously there’s a delay because you got to give them a certain period of time to admit or deny the statement.”

“Some of them have come back to me and some haven’t, so now we are in the position to carry on. Those who have not come back to me, and they admitted their offence, the charges will be pursued accordingly.”

It is unclear at this stage if Sirino was charged with assault or unsporting behaviour for his actions which caused a stir among football fans in the country.

Just last week, midfielder Mpho Makola was found guilty of assaulting referee Abongile Tom and the PSL DC handed him a six-month ban.

Makola pushed Tom in protest of a penalty that was awarded to in a Telkom Knockout Cup match which was played at Cape Town Stadium in October.

Becker was also referring to several high-profile coaches who could be in trouble at the end of this week.

Sirino's coach at Sundowns, Pitso Mosimane, mentor Steve Komphela, manager Owen Da Gama are among those who will appear before the PSL DC.

The coaches made critical remarks against match officials in recent times.

Benni McCarthy and Zlatko Krmpotic are among the coaches who will be looked at but it's unclear at his stage if Becker will pursue them as the two coaches are no longer coaching in the PSL after leaving Cape Town City and respectively.