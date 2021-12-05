PSL prosecutor Becker confirms resignation amid Kaizer Chiefs crisis

Premier Soccer League prosecutor Nande Becker has announced that he resigned from his position.



The experienced lawyer's decision to quit the job has come as a shock, having served as the PSL's prosecutor for eight years.



Becker stated that he officially left the league on November 30, but he did not reveal why he decided to leave the organisation which he joined in January 2013.



“I resigned with effect [on] 30 November 2021,” Becker told iDiski Times.



Becker has left the PSL at a time when the organisation is dealing with a matter involving the biggest football club in the country, Kaizer Chiefs.



Chiefs announced that they had made a request to the league to postpone their next five league matches after the Covid-19 outbreak at the club on Friday morning.



The PSL remained silent without indicating whether the Soweto giants' request had been accepted or denied with the team than having to face Cape Town City in a league game on Saturday, December 4.



Chiefs then revealed on Friday evening that they were unable to host Cape Town City at FNB Stadium with kick-off set for 18:00 as 31 employees had tested positive for Covid-19.



Amakhosi failed to show up for the game, while their opponents were present at the venue and the match officials called the game off at 18:15 in accordance with the rules of the game.



The PSL remain silent on Chiefs' failure to honour the fixture.