PSL postpones sentencing for Mamelodi Sundowns

The PSL will wait for the Brazilians to return from Cairo before sentencing them for fielding Arendse

The Premier Soccer League ( ) has postponed the case involving Mamelodi Sundowns and defender Wayne Arendse for next week.

Although prosecutor Nande Becker announced this week that the Disciplinary Committee was set to sanction the Brazilians on Friday, the PSL announced that the decision will be made next week when the team returns from .

“ FC and Wayne Arendse have requested a postponement of this afternoon’s (Friday) Premier Soccer League Disciplinary Committee proceedings,” said the PSL in a statement.

“A new date will be determined upon their return from early next week,” read the statement.

The PSL DC had already found Sundowns guilty for fielding Arendse against , and therefore it was expected to publish its sanction.

Despite the two clubs playing to a 1-1 draw at Lucas Moripe Stadium in October last year, it remains to be seen whether they will forfeit the match or be docked the point gained.

Article continues below

Arendse was not part of Sundowns’ matchday squad and following Thapelo Morena’s injury prior to the game, Arendse was called from the stands to take the right-back’s place in the starting XI.

With Sundowns out of the country for their Caf quarter-final clash with , the PSL accepted the request to postpone proceedings.

The Brazilians could be back in the country on Monday as they will prepare to face neighbours SuperSport United at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Wednesday, April 17.