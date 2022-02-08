PSL Player Transition Programme aimed at discovering next Kaizer Motaung - Orlando Pirates' Khoza

Orlando Pirates chairman Irvin Khoza gave an example of Kaizer Motaung when speaking during the launch of the PSL Player Transition Programme.



The programme which will take six months is intended to empower PSL players and benefit them financially after retiring from football.



According to the PSL chairman, Khoza, professional footballers will study at the Gordon Institute of Business Science (GIBS) in Illovo, Johannesburg.



Motaung, who is the founder and chairman of Kaizer Chiefs, transitioned from player to administrator following a successful playing career turning out for Pirates and USA's Atlanta Chiefs.



"I want to talk about Kaizer, him transitioning from being a player to an administrator," Khoza told the media.



"It took him about four to five years; you can't be a player now and then transition to an administrator. The gap is too big, there's so much to learn, to understand and do.



"Fortunately, there were people in front of him [Motaung] that were experienced, he was learning from those people. He equipped himself to be ready. He has done a fantastic job."



The South African Football Association vice president also explained that the programme will give players a chance to be part of the administration of the football industry after retiring.



"The course came about as a reflection on our side, that we don't get enough cycling of people with experience in the industry. When they finish they get lost in the conveyor belt," he added.



"Instead of that, let's try to keep them by offering courses which might energise them to play a role in the industry.



"People that have been part of the cycle must come back and be part of the administration of the industry; well-equipped to make a contribution."