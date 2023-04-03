PSL or Caf Champions League? - Mokwena makes shock Mamelodi Sundowns pick

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena has opened up on which one is the hardest to win between the Premier Soccer League and Caf Champions League.

Sundowns have already won the PSL title

But they are still on the hunt for the Caf CL

Mokwena reveals which one is more difficult

WHAT HAPPENED? On Saturday, the Brazilians were confirmed as the 2022/23 PSL champions without being involved in domestic action. SuperSport United’s 1-1 draw with Chippa United saw the Brazilians having an unassailable 19-point lead. They are PSL champions despite having to play seven more league games.

On Saturday as well, Sundowns beat Cotonsport Garous to finish on top of Group B in the Champions League. They had already qualified for the quarter-finals with seven games to go.

Having been enjoying a fine run in both the Champions League and PSL, Mokwena picked the competition he feels is the hardest to participate in.

WHAT MOKWEN SAID: “People undermined the difficulties of winning the Premier League,” Mokwena told the media.

“A league title is the hardest in any country to win. Because you've got to play against 15 opponents both home and away. And the competition lasts eight, nine months is no competition in any team participates.

“When people start to think it looks easy, that's actually when it is the most difficult. And even though people may not think it’s difficult to have that level of consistency, and to deliver win after win without getting tired, it's not easy, because what normally happens, and this is normal with human beings, is that there's an element of complacency that easily creeps in.

“From a mental perspective, it's extremely difficult. And so that's why I always say in my press conferences, that not a lot of appreciation is given to this group for what they've done this season.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mokwena settling for the PSL as the toughest could come as a shock to many. This is a competition they have dominated in recent seasons and often won with some games to go.

The other PSL teams have been struggling to catch up with the Brazilians whose latest PSL title is a record-extending sixth.

But they have always found it hard in the Champions League. Since being crowned African champions in 2016, Masandawana have been struggling to win this competition. Their campaign agonisingly ended in the quarter-finals in the past three seasons.

WHAT NEXT FOR SUNDOWNS? Having already wrapped up the PSL title, Masandawana return to league action on Tuesday by hosting Cape Town City.

It is a game they will be under no pressure for three points and they are just praying for prestige. They now wait for Wednesday's Caf Champions League quarter-final draw.