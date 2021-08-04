PSL on TV: How to watch the new season

Goal directs you where to catch live action as the upcoming campaign is set to kick off

The Premier Soccer League released the 2021/22 fixtures on Monday as all the league’s 16 clubs have reached the peak in their preparations for the new season.

Mamelodi Sundowns and AmaZulu set the ball rolling on Friday, August 20 at Loftus Versfeld, followed by five games the following day which includes Orlando Pirates hosting Stellenbosch.

On Sunday, August 22, two matches will be played as Kaizer Chiefs finally open their campaign with a visit to Mbombela Stadium to face TS Galaxy.

Fans will not be starved of live action when their favourite teams take to the pitch.

TV Channels, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channels DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202/SABC 1

SuperSport TV has a dedicated channel for PSL football although some of their channels can also broadcast live games when two or more games are being played simultaneously.

SABC 1 airs selected matches.

SuperSport TV's PSL channel also has airtime for delayed matches, for those who would have missed the live action to catch up.

Team to beat

Mamelodi Sundowns have dominated the PSL era, especially in the past four seasons when they won consecutive league titles.

All other teams will be fighting to break that supremacy.

But Masandawana have been assembling a squad they believe would help them sustain their hegemony in this league.

They went to Slovakia to bring in striker Pavol Safranko to boost their attack which already has Peter Shalulile, Kermit Erasmus, Sibusiso Vilakazi, Mauricio Affonso and another new signing Thabiso Kutumela, who arrived from Maritzburg United.

Left-backs Divine Lunga and Sifiso Ngobeni as well as midfielders Grant Kekana and Neo Maema are the other signings.

Will the Soweto giants end their league title drought?



The biggest question is if either Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates will be able to stop Sundowns in their tracks.

Since 2015, Chiefs have not won the league title while Pirates have gone for a decade without claiming it.

It is now to be seen if the two giants from Soweto will be strong enough to break Masandawana’s dominance.

The two sides have also been busy on the transfer market, hoping they will build strong sides to finally be crowned champions.

The dark horses

After finishing last season strongly as league runners-up, their best-ever PSL finish, Benni McCarthy’s AmaZulu can still be mentioned as capable of challenging for the league title again.

Article continues below

They might not have added big signings to their squad but their coach established himself as someone who can inspire them to bigger things.

Cape Town City can also be considered as rank outsiders following the return of Eric Tinkler and a number of signings headlined by Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Darren Keet.