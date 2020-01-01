PSL on same level as Afcon - reported Orlando Pirates target Ofori

The Black Stars player believes that playing in the South African top-flight league has improved his game

goalkeeper Richard Ofori has praised the standard of football in the Premier Soccer League ( ).

The 26-year-old player is in his third season in the PSL having joined the Team of Choice in 2017 from Ghanaian club Legon Cities.

Ofori is also 's first-choice goalkeeper and represented his nation at the 2019 finals in .

More teams

The former Westland FC player and goalkeeper Felix Annan were the only two Africa-based players in the 23-man Black Stars squad.

However, Ofori feels that the PSL compares favourably to international standards.

“The tempo in the PSL is high, even compared to the national teams, the tempo is the same [as international],” Ofori said on Far Post.

“Because of this, I have improved on many things. Like when I went to the Africa Cup of Nations, the tempo was the same."

The bulky shot-stopper faced former Asian champions in an international friendly match two years ago ahead of the 2018 Fifa World Cup finals in .

Ofori kept a clean sheet as the Black Stars secured an impressive 2-0 win over the Samurai Blue at Nissan Stadium in Yokohama.

"It was easy for me to play internationally, against European countries, against teams like Japan," he continued.

“I’ve played in Afcon, competing with goalkeepers who play in Europe, and there wasn’t any different. The mindset and the willingness to work is the most important thing.”

Ofori has established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the country and he is likely to be nominated for the PSL Goalkeeper of the Season award.

The towering player has kept 10 clean sheets from 22 league matches this season which has been suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic since mid-March 2020.

Article continues below

Maritzburg chairman Farook Kadodia has already confirmed that an unnamed Belgian club is interested in their first-choice keeper.

PSL giants and are also reportedly keen admirers of Ofori ahead of the next transfer window.

However, the agile keeper has made it clear that he is in no rush to leave the Team of Choice as the club has treated him well.