PSL not like Europe! Orlando Pirates coach Riveiro discusses moments he has struggled in dugout

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has conceded it is not usually easy to control some Premier Soccer League matches owing to their nature.

The Spaniard made his debut in South African football at the beginning of the season when he took over from Mandla Ncikazi and Fadlu Davids who were serving on an interim basis.

Riveiro came with a 'plumber tag' heavily hanging on his neck as some fans felt he might not be the right man for Orlando Pirates, but they have been forced to eat a humble pie.

Riveiro has now made a comparison between the Premier Soccer League and the European leagues where he came from.

"There [is] a big difference, to be honest, there are games that are really tactical and there are others that aren't tactical at all," Riveiro said as quoted by iDiski Times.

"The main difference I noticed and I think I mentioned it earlier this season is that there’s always moments in the game at PSL that it’s very difficult to control the game from a coaching perspective.

"It could be for the spectators that it’s more fun… funny, because there are chances, very quick, [end to end]. But personally as a coach, sometimes I suffer a bit in those moments but because of the quality we have, those moments are usually good for us.

"When it’s [end-to-end] we have the opportunity to punch, usually we punish [teams], but then the way to approach games is a bit different in Europe, I’m not going to lie but there are games [that are] complicated from the tactical perspective as well.

"I am not the one to evaluate my colleagues but there’s talent also on the benches in the PSL, it’s not a discussion."

In his first season at the Sea Robbers, Riveiro won the MTN8 early in the campaign.

Bucs are almost certain to qualify for the Caf Champions League next season by virtue of finishing second in the league.

Furthermore, the Soweto giants are in the Nedbank Cup final where they will play Sekhukhune United in the final.

On Saturday, Pirates host Sekhukhune in the PSL date at the Orlando Stadium.