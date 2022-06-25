PSL not assuring full capacity stadiums after lifting of Covid-19 regulations

South Africa scrapped all coronavirus restrictions this week, paving the way for a return to pre-pandemic life

The Premier Soccer League is yet to decide on allowing stadiums to be filled to capacity following the lifting of Covid-19 regulations in the country.

South Africa’s Ministry of Health, on Wednesday, removed all restrictions limiting fan attendance at sporting events.

This came as stadiums were allowed to contain half-capacity of fans towards the end of last season and PSL chief executive officer Matho Madlala said they are yet to decide on the way forward.

“This has just been announced and what will follow is we will call an executive meeting where we are going to discuss all the implications before we write to our members,” said Madlala as per Sowetan Live.

“We haven’t done that. We are going to meet and will let our member clubs, sponsors and the public know the way forward.”

The wearing of masks is also no longer required indoors while presenting vaccination certificates and Covid-19 tests are also no longer mandatory.

Safa chief medical officer Dr Thulani Ngwenya gave a hint at stadiums being filled to capacity although he stated they “need to be cautious.”

“We are back to normal. The sector has been severely affected by the pandemic and it is time to begin the fight for recovery from an economic point of view,” said Ngwenya.

“It is a great opportunity to recover the economy. But we still need to be cautious and review our protocols on stadium safety. This is the time for us to review those protocols.”

The reviewing of protocols could see the Soweto Derby between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates fully attended for the first time since 2020 if the Carling Black Label Cup is staged.

The Soweto Derby between the two traditional giants is the most-attended match in South African football.