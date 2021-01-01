PSL newcomers TS Galaxy confirm Da Gama arrival

The new coach will in affect be picking up where he left off with Highlands Park last season before the club was sold

TS Galaxy FC have confirmed the appointment of former and coach Owen Da Gama.

Da Gama replaces Zipho Dlangalala, who served for two games in an interim capacity, following the departure of previous head coach Dan Malesela in December. Dlangalala will no longer be involved in any capacity.

Da Gama has signed a three-year deal and will work with several of his former Highlands Park players - TS Galaxy gained their spot in the Premier Soccer League ( ) after buying Highlands' top-flight licence ahead of the current season.

"We are delighted in announcing Owen Da Gama as the Head Coach of TS Galaxy Football Club," said club owner Tim Sukazi in a statement to the press.

"Owen is a seasoned coach who has lots of experience in the local game. Most importantly, Owen has a good understanding of the bulk of our current squad after having worked with them at Highlands Park.

"As a club, we took the view that we would be best placed with a coach who has experience in the local game as the season is already on the run and there is no time to orientate a coach who has never coached in DSTV Premiership.

"Given where we are in the season, we wanted someone who will hit the ground running from the onset. The fact that coach Owen has worked with most of our current crop of players gave him a notch. Unfortunately there are not too many coaches out there who tick these two critical boxes."

A former Moroka Swallows striker in his playing days, Da Gama has worked as a head coach at a number of other PSL clubs, as well including Silver Stars (with whom he won the Telkom Knockout in 2006), Platinum Stars, Pirates and Bloemfontein .

He has also been employed as a stand-in coach for Bafana Bafana and was previously in charge of the national U-23 side.

Galaxy have eight points from 10 matches and are 13th on the table, just two points above the relegation zone.

Their next match is on Saturday against , where their former coach Malesela is now in charge.