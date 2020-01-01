PSL mid-season transfer window is officially open

Clubs across the South African leagues will be identifying potential transfers and will have until January 31 to bolster their squads

The transfer window is officially open for all the 32 teams affiliated to the National Soccer League (NSL) to sign players.

This also includes teams playing in the National First Division (NFD).

According to the PSL, the mid-season transfer window was opened on Thursday, January 2, 2020.

The transfer window will close on January 31 2020, meaning teams have the whole month to bolster their squads for the second half of the 2019/20 season.

*The #AbsaPrem will resume tomorrow, Friday 03 January 2020. — Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) January 2, 2020

The opening of the mid-season window also allows players who are in the final six months of their contracts to sign pre-contracts with teams of their choice.

It also presents an opportunity for players whose contracts were terminated soon after the previous window to find new homes and return to the field.

Players such as Mduduzi Mdantsane, who saw his contract terminated by in December, can now be registered with the PSL.

Mdantsane has already joined , meaning he will be available to feature against his former club Baroka FC this weekend.