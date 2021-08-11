PSL legend rules ‘rebuilding’ Kaizer Chiefs out of PSL title race, tips Orlando Pirates as champions

The retired footballer says the championship race will be between the Buccaneers and Mamelodi Sundowns

Former Black Leopards and Bidvest Wits forward Coxwell Ratshivhadelo says he is “not expecting a lot” from Kaizer Chiefs as he backs Orlando Pirates to be crowned 2021/22 Premier Soccer League champions.

Ratshivhadelo says Amakhosi are still “rebuilding” their squad and will not be able to challenge for the league title.

Chiefs will also be under Stuart Baxter, who returned to the club and is the last coach to help Amakhosi win any major silverware when they clinched the league title in 2015.

“I am not expecting a lot from Chiefs as they are still in the process of rebuilding,” said Ratshivhadelo as per Sun Sport.

Chiefs have made nine new signings, in what was the first time for them to conduct transfer business in over a year, after serving a Fifa player transfer ban.

They brought in Cole Alexander from Indian Super League side Odisha FC, Keagan Dolly defender Austin Dube, Kgaogelo Sekgota, left-back Sibusiso Mabiliso, goalkeeper Brandon Peterson, Phathutshedzo Nange, centre-back Njabulo Ngcobo and Sifiso Hlanti, who both joined from (Swallows FC).

Having ruled out Chiefs as title contenders, Ratshivhadelo feels the battle for league honours will be between Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns.

“I think the race for the PSL title is between Pirates and Downs,” Ratshivhadelo added

“Pirates had a good foundation last season and this time it is about winning the title. Pirates have players who I think have grown from their last season form.

“Sundowns are a big team and they fight to win the title all the time and they have been dominating for a while now. But I think this time Pirates will come top.”

Pirates have so far made just four signings ahead of the 2021/22 season.

They have secured the services of central defender Kwanda Mngonyama and Bandile Shandu from Maritzburg United.

They have also roped in Goodman Mosele and Monnapule Saleng, who has since been loaned out to Swallows FC.

Coach Josef Zinnbauer is yet to buy a centre-forward despite facing challenges in that department last season.

Sundowns, on the other hand, have made six new signings including Slovakia international striker Pavol Safranko, Divine Lunga and Grant Kekana.