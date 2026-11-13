PSL leading goalscorer Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya told what he must do to keep finding the net - 'Stay where you need to be in the box'

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The AmaZulu star has emerged as the breakout star of the Betway Premiership season, spearheading Usuthu's rise to the upper echelons of the table. However, the Zimbabwean international has been warned that maintaining his current clinical edge will require a relentless work ethic and tactical discipline.

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The rise of a new scoring sensation

Since arriving at AmaZulu, Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya has transformed into the league’s most feared marksman.

With nine of those strikes coming in the league, Ngwenya currently occupies the top spot in the Betway Premiership goalscoring charts. The striker's ability to settle quickly has surprised many, but former AmaZulu forward Mpho Maleka believes the hard work is only just beginning.

Advice from a striking veteran

“You know, as a former striker myself, there’s only one thing that you can do: remain grounded, humble, and keep working,” Maleka told FARPost.

“I remember my secret: as a striker, you should always remain behind after training, or you should come early to sharpen your finishing skills. It takes only one moment or one ball to score in a match. So, if you don’t practice or repeat what is bound to happen normally in a game, you’re not going to get it right.”

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Drawing parallels to other successful forwards he has worked with, Maleka highlighted the importance of daily preparation. “The same goes for Junior Dion. I coached him at Marumo Gallants, and now he’s scoring in almost every game. Ngwenya is doing his best, so for him to maintain that performance, he must always remain in the kitchen. You cannot cook once and say, ‘No, I have cooked for next week.’ You cook every day. This means you need to practice, remain humble, grounded, and work on your finishing because it’s your job.”

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'Stay where you need to be in the box'

Beyond the physical exertion of training, Maleka also touched upon the tactical intelligence required to be a consistent goalscorer. He urged the Zimbabwe international to focus on his positioning, suggesting that the modern tendency for strikers to wander away from the danger zone can often be counterproductive. For Maleka, a striker's primary responsibility remains within the width of the eighteen-yard box.

“A striker cannot go five or seven games without a goal. A striker is known to finish, and three games is enough; two games is okay if you don’t score,” Maleka noted.

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“He must always focus in the box, not run around. Stay where you need to be in the box; that’s where it matters the most. How many times you touch the ball doesn’t matter, but how many times you score goals does, and it only takes one moment to score a goal,” Maleka concluded.