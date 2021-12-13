PSL launch mini-tournament to be staged during 2021 Afcon period
Premier Soccer League has launched a mini-tournament dubbed DStv Compact Cup that will run during the period of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.
According to idiskitimes, with the league action set to take a break and resume in February, the tournament pencilled for January 22 to 29, 2022, will look to keep the players active and fit with competitive fixtures – while offering the chance for some of the club’s prospects to earn some game time.
The tournament, which was announced by PSL chairman Irvin Khoza, will require at least one DStv Diski Player in each starting line-up while the head coach and assistant coach, as well as players, will be selected by supporters through a voting system like the Black Label Cup.
The tournament will be split into four groups as follows:
Inland one: Kaizer Chiefs, Swallows, Orlando Pirates, TS Galaxy
Inland two: Sundowns, SuperSport United, Marumo Gallants, Sekhukhune United
Coastal One: Golden Arrows, Royal AM, Maritzburg United, AmaZulu
Coastal Two: Cape Town City, Stellenbosch FC,Chippa United, Baroka
More to follow…..