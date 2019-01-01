PSL Joint Review: SuperSport United bring Maritzburg United down to earth

Goal reviews four PSL matches which were played on Wednesday night with Matsatsantsa, Abafana Bes'thende and Chilli Boys recording wins

SuperSport United secured an impressive 2-0 win over in a match which was played at Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg.



The visitors broke the deadlock through Kudakwashe Mahachi 12 minutes into the game to make it 1-0 to SuperSport.

The Team of Choice, who came into the match brimming with confidence after reaching the Telkom Knockout Cup final for the first time over the weekend, were trailing 1-0 at the interval.



SuperSport continued to attack after the restart and they managed to seal their 2-0 victory over Maritzburg through Sipho Mbule's fantastic strike in the 73rd minute.

The win took Matsatsantsa to third spot on the league standings - 11 points behind the leaders , who thumped Stellenbosch 4-0 on the night.

The defeat saw the Team of Choice slip down to ninth spot as they were brought down to earth following their historic win over Chiefs on Sunday.

Meanwhile, proved too strong for Black as they recorded a 3-0 victory in a game which took place at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth.

The hosts got off to the perfect start as Thabo Rakhale grabbed an early goal to make it 1-0 to Chippa five minutes into the match.

The Chilli Boys were soon 2-0 up when Augustine Chidi hit the back of the net in the 19th minute with Meshack Maphangule grabbing an assist.



Lidoda Duvha were struggling to contain the home side and they conceded another goal in the second half.

Norman Mapeza's men were awarded a late penalty which was converted by William Twala to seal Chippa's 3-0 victory over Leopards.

Despite the victory, Chippa remained 16th on the league standings, while Leopards moved down to 13th spot on the table.

In Polokwane, Lamontville recorded a hard-fought 1-0 victory over a struggling FC side in a match which was played at Peter Mokaba Stadium.

The only goal of the match was scored by Nkosinathi Sibisi in the 89th minute to seal Arrows' victory on the night.

As a result, Arrows are placed fourth on the league standings, while Baroka remain 12th on the table.

Lastly, were held to a 0-0 draw by a stubborn Bloemfontein side in a game which took place at Dr Molemela Stadium in the City of Roses.

The draw left Celtic and City on the eighth and 11th spots respectively on the league standings.