PSL joint review: Baroka frustrate Cape Town City, Stellenbosch hold Chippa United

The Citizens drew their opening clash against Bakgaga Ba Mphahlele whilst the Chilli Boys were held by Stellies at home

The eagerly-anticipated 2019/20 Premier Soccer League ( ) season got off to a bright start on Saturday afternoon.

FC welcomed in what turned to be a thriller at the Peter Mokaba Stadium, where the supporters witnessed a humdinger of a match.

In the other early kick-off of the day, welcomed PSL newbies Stellenbosch FC at the iconic Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth.

Baroka FC 2-2 Cape Town City

The Citizens were the first to draw blood when defender Keanu Cupido found the back of the net as early as the 22nd minute of the match.

In their quest to dominate the proceedings, City managed to double their lead through forward Kermit Erasmus when he scored in the 32nd minute, but they allowed coach Wedson Nyirenda’s men to fight back.

Striker Mduduzi Mdantsane eventually pulled one back for the hosts two minutes later and they did not take their foot off the pedal as they exerted more pressure on their visitors.

Tshediso Patjie made it 2-2 with four minutes to go to the interval to ensure the two sides headed to the tunnel deadlocked at 2-2.

Despite the desire and drive to find a winning goal, neither side could hit the target and the encounter ended in a 2-2 draw after 90 minutes.

Chippa United 0-0 Stellenbosch FC

Shifting focus to the Eastern Cape province, the game could not produce the goals in the opening half despite the hosts’ push for the opener.

Coach Clinton Larsen’s men started better with the likes of Kurt Lentjies and Lerato Manzini causing all sorts of troubles for the visiting defence, but it ended at goalless at half-time.

Upon their return from the tunnel, both Steve Barker and his counterpart introduced changes, yet the desired results couldn't be achieved as they shared the spoils.