PSL Joint Preview: Polokwane City eye top spot, Black Leopards target winning start

The 2019/20 Premier Soccer League (PSL) action will continue on Sunday and Goal previews two matches which will both kickoff at 15h00

Black are set to welcome Bloemfontein at Thohoyandou Stadium in Limpopo.

Lidoda Duvha will be looking to return to winning ways having drawn 2-2 with Stellenbosch FC in their previous league game.



New Leopards head coach Luc Eymael will be targeting a winning start having replaced Lionel Soccoia earlier this week.

A victory over Celtic will see Leopards move further away from the relegation zone as they are currently placed 13th on the league log with five points.

Lidoda Duvha will take on a Celtic side which was held to a 0-0 draw by in their previous league match.

Celtic head coach Lehlohonolo Seema will come face to face with Eymael having worked under the Belgian tactician at the Free State giants.

Siwelele are hopeful of securing a win which would see them cement their spot in the top half as they are currently placed eighth on the league table with eight points.

Celtic are unbeaten in their last three league games against Leopards having defeated them both home and away last season.

Meanwhile, will play host to at Makhulong Stadium in Tembisa.

The Lions of the North will be looking to extend their unbeaten run to five matches in the league having defeated FC 2-1 in their last game.

Owen Da Gama's side is currently placed ninth on the league standings with eight points and a victory over Polokwane will take them into the top eight.



They will take on a Polokwane side which will be seeking revenge having been eliminated from the 2019 MTN8 by Highlands Park in the semi-finals earlier this month.

Polokwane have been in top form in the league having recorded their second successive win when they defeated SuperSport United 3-1 in their last match.

Rise and Shine, who are currently placed second on the league table with 13 points, will replace at the top of the log if Zlatko Krmpotic's side defeats Highlands Park by two clear goals.

Polokwane are unbeaten against Highlands Park in matches with Rise and Shine having recorded two wins and two draws.